Women’s FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea given favourable draw as Arsenal and Manchester City eye last four showdown
Women’s Super League champions Chelsea have been given a favourable route to the FA Cup final after the draw for the semi-finals was made on Sunday.
The draw for the last four was made ahead of the quarter-finals as the postponed competition prepares to resume later this month.
The FA Cup could not be completed last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So providing league winners Chelsea come through a tough test against Everton in the quarter-finals, they will face Brighton or Birmingham City for a place in the final.
On the other side of the draw, holders Manchester City could take on 14-times winners Arsenal if both sides come through their last eight ties with Leicester and Tottenham.
Full semi-final draw:
- Brighton & Hove Albion or Birmingham City v Everton or Chelsea
- Leicester City or Manchester City v Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur
Meanwhile, the quarter-finals are due to take place on the final weekend of September before the semi-finals will be on Wednesday, September 30 and Thursday, October 1.
Here is the full schedule for the quarter-finals:
Saturday 26 September
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (5:15pm)
Sunday 27 September
Brighton & Hove Albion v Birmingham City (2pm)
Everton v Chelsea (1pm)
Leicester City v Manchester City (2pm)