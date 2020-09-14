Women’s FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea given favourable draw as Arsenal and Manchester City eye last four showdown

Manchester City are the current FA Cup holders
Manchester City are the current FA Cup holders - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
12:20pm, Mon 14 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Women’s Super League champions Chelsea have been given a favourable route to the FA Cup final after the draw for the semi-finals was made on Sunday.

The draw for the last four was made ahead of the quarter-finals as the postponed competition prepares to resume later this month.

 The FA Cup could not be completed last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal have won the Women's FA Cup a record 14 times - (Copyright PA Archive/PA Images)

So providing league winners Chelsea come through a tough test against Everton in the quarter-finals, they will face Brighton or Birmingham City for a place in the final.

On the other side of the draw, holders Manchester City could take on 14-times winners Arsenal if both sides come through their last eight ties with Leicester and Tottenham.

Full semi-final draw:

  • Brighton & Hove Albion or Birmingham City v Everton or Chelsea
  • Leicester City or Manchester City v Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur

Meanwhile, the quarter-finals are due to take place on the final weekend of September before the semi-finals will be on Wednesday, September 30 and Thursday, October 1.

Here is the full schedule for the quarter-finals:

Saturday 26 September

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (5:15pm)

Sunday 27 September

Brighton & Hove Albion v Birmingham City (2pm)

Everton v Chelsea (1pm)

Leicester City v Manchester City (2pm)

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Football

Women's FA Cup

Chelsea Women

Everton Women

Manchester City FC Women

Arsenal FC Women

Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City FC Women

Leicester City Women

Tottenham Hotspur FC Women

US