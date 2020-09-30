Birmingham City and Everton will face off on Wednesday evening in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals as they bid for a place at Wembley Stadium on October 31.

Carla Ward’s side edged past Brighton in the last eight as they were pegged back twice before eventually winning on penalties.

They will be the underdogs heading into this one, but will relish the opportunity as they bid to replicate their 2017 run and reach the final once more.

Meanwhile, Willie Kirk’s Everton produced the shock of the round as they knocked out Women’s Super League champions Chelsea with a 2-1 win.

The Toffees have not reached the final since they were beaten by Arsenal back in 2014, so will be fired up to erase that run on Wednesday night.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of a massive game for both sides.

The Women's FA Cup will be contested for on October 31 - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

What time is kick-off?

Birmingham v Everton kicks off at 7:15pm GMT on Wednesday, September 30.

What channel is it on and can I stream it?

The match will be shown live on BBC Four from 7pm and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer at the same time.

Key players

Birmingham City - Sarah Mayling

Mayling scored in Birmingham's quarter-final win over Brighton at the weekend - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)

Mayling netted the opener for Birmingham against Brighton and looked a constant threat throughout the game.

She is one of the Blues’ most dynamic players and her teammates will undoubtedly be looking to her to create chances for them against Everton on Wednesday.

Everton - Valerie Gauvin

French international Gauvin has impressed since joining Everton for the start of the 2020-21 season - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

Gauvin showed her supreme quality for Everton against Chelsea last weekend as she netted the winner to stun the WSL champions and take the Toffees into the last four.

She will be the star player on the pitch that Birmingham will look to thwart at every opportunity, but you imagine she will have a major part to play in which way the tie goes.