Everton reached their first FA Cup final since 2014 as goals from Simone Magill, Nicoline Sorensen and Valerie Gauvin saw them ease past Birmingham City 3-0 to book their place at Wembley Stadium.

The Toffees dominated from the off as defender Rikke Sevecke went close in the early stages, rattling the crossbar after a corner caused chaos in the box and eventually led to a let off for Carla Ward’s side.

Sorensen netted Everton's second as the Toffees look to end a 10-year wait for an FA Cup trophy - (Copyright PA)

Willie Kirk’s team then went close again when Lucy Graham sprinted on to Magill’s pull back only to be thwarted by an inspired Hannah Hampton in the Birmingham goal.

But Everton finally found a way through moments before half-time when they showed the class that saw them knock out Women’s Super League champions Chelsea in the last round.

Izzy Christiansen was found on the edge of the area and the ex-Lyon star clipped a wonderful ball into Magill who controlled the ball beautifully before whipping it past Hampton.

Birmingham showed more ambition at the start of the second half as Claudia Walker went close when her effort was deflected narrowly over the top of Sandy MacIver’s goal.

But just as the hosts looked to be getting back into the game they were punished on the hour mark when Danielle Turner’s perfect cross gave Sorensen a simple tap in at the back post.

The hosts tried to conjure something up in the last half an hour but failed to truly test MacIver as Everton managed the game in an impressively professional manner.

And they capped a flawless evening two minutes from time when substitute Gauvin was played through and cooly slotted home a third.

Everton will now face either Manchester City or Arsenal at Wembley on October 31, with the other semi-final taking place at 7:15pm on Thursday evening.