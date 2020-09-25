North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will clash this weekend in the re-scheduled Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Gunners have won the competition more than any other team but have only made the final once since their last triumph more than four years ago.

Joe Montemurro’s side have made a sterling start to the Women’s Super League with a pair of emphatic wins, scoring 15 goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have never reached the FA Cup final and are still waiting for their first piece of major silverware in the club’s history.

Saturday could also see the debut for new star signing Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner with the United States.

Spurs landed the 31-year-old earlier this month and will be eager to make the most of her prolific finishing as she is only with the Lilywhites until December.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the mouthwatering encounter.

Arsenal have won the FA Cup a record 14 times but have not lifted the trophy since 2016 - (Copyright PA Archive/PA Images)

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Tottenham kicks off at 5:15pm GMT on Saturday, September 26 at Meadow Park.

What channel is it on?

Coverage of the match will be live from 5pm GMT on BBC Two.

Where can I stream it?

Providing you have a TV licence, fans living in the UK will be able to stream the match via the BBC iPlayer.

Players to watch out for

Arsenal - Jill Roord

Roord has already scored six goals in two WSL games so far this season - (Copyright PA)

Dutch midfielder Jill Roord has netted hat-tricks in both her WSL games so far in the 2020-21 campaign against Reading and West Ham.

Her deadly eye for goal is something that has caught the eye in among a plethora of Arsenal talent which has led them to the top of the WSL at this early stage.

The 23 year-old has already trebled her tally of just two goals from last season, but can she make it a hat-trick of hat-tricks against Arsenal’s rivals?

Tottenham - Alex Morgan

Morgan could make her debut for Tottenham this weekend - (Copyright UPI/PA Images)

It almost goes without saying that Morgan will be the star of the show for Spurs this weekend.

In 2020 alone WSL fans have welcomed superstars such as Sam Kerr, Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle, but none get any bigger than Morgan.

And for Tottenham to acquire her services - a side who failed to finish in the top half of the league last season - it is a real coup.

If she can find the type of form which saw her finish joint-top scorer at the World Cup last summer with six goals, then she could have an instant impact and help her team cause an upset in this one.