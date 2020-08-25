Wolfsburg and Barcelona will face off on Tuesday evening in Bilbao, Spain for a place in the Women’s Champions League final.

The German side, who won their fourth successive domestic league title earlier this season, are looking for a first Champions League trophy since 2014.

Meanwhile, Barcelona finished runners-up to Lyon last season and have never won the competition in their history.

They failed to make any real impact in the final last year as they went down 4-1 to the French titans, with all four Lyon goals coming before half-time.

Both sides will be eager to reach the final and potentially get a shot at Lyon, who face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday as they seek a fifth consecutive Champions League crown.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of a huge tussle between two of Europe’s biggest sides.

Wolfsburg last won the competition back in 2014 - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

What time is kick-off?

Wolfsburg v Barcelona kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday, August 25.

What channel is it on?

Coverage of the match will be live from 6:30pm on BT Sport 1.

Where can I stream it?

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the Women’s Champions League semi-final between Wolfsburg and Barcelona via the BT Sport app and video player.