Women’s Champions League semi-final: Wolfsburg v Barcelona - What time? What channel? How do I stream it?
Wolfsburg and Barcelona will face off on Tuesday evening in Bilbao, Spain for a place in the Women’s Champions League final.
The German side, who won their fourth successive domestic league title earlier this season, are looking for a first Champions League trophy since 2014.
Meanwhile, Barcelona finished runners-up to Lyon last season and have never won the competition in their history.
They failed to make any real impact in the final last year as they went down 4-1 to the French titans, with all four Lyon goals coming before half-time.
Both sides will be eager to reach the final and potentially get a shot at Lyon, who face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday as they seek a fifth consecutive Champions League crown.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of a huge tussle between two of Europe’s biggest sides.
What time is kick-off?
Wolfsburg v Barcelona kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday, August 25.
What channel is it on?
Coverage of the match will be live from 6:30pm on BT Sport 1.
Where can I stream it?
BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the Women’s Champions League semi-final between Wolfsburg and Barcelona via the BT Sport app and video player.