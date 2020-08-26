Women’s Champions League semi-final: Paris Saint-Germain v Lyon - What time? What channel? How do I stream it?
Lyon will take to the field on Wednesday evening as they look to move one step closer to an incredible fifth straight Champions League trophy.
The French champions have won in each of the last four years in what has been a quite sensational period of European dominance.
They come up against a Paris Saint-Germain side who finished three points behind them in the French league earlier this season after the campaign was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lyon beat PSG 1-0 at the Groupama Stadium back in November, but this promises to be a whole other level of pressure.
PSG have only reached the Champions League final once before when they were beaten by Frankfurt in 2015, but they will be hoping to go one step further than their male counterparts by lifting the trophy this time around.
Here is everything you need to know about the all-French affair.
What time is kick-off?
What channel is it on?
Coverage of the match will be live from 6:30pm on BT Sport 1.
Where can I stream it?
