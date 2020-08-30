Women’s Champions League final: Wolfsburg v Lyon - What time? What channel? How do I stream it?
Wolfsburg and Lyon will clash tonight for the biggest prize in European football as fans are treated to the Women’s Champions League final.
Lyon are looking to win a record-extending fifth successive title but will have to come up against an old rival in the German champions if they are to do so.
Wolfsburg beat Lyon in the 2013 final, but since then have finished runners-up to the Division 1 Feminine league winners on two occasions - in 2016 and 2018.
If Wolfsburg win it will be the club’s third European crown, while a Lyon victory will see the French champions collect a seventh title.
It will bring the curtain down on an extended Champions League campaign, merely weeks before the domestic seasons get back underway.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of this huge game.
What time is kick-off?
Wolfsburg v Lyon kicks off at 7pm GMT on Sunday, August 29.
What channel is it on?
Coverage of the match will be live from 6:30pm on BT Sport 1.
Where can I stream it?
BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the Women’s Champions League final between Wolfsburg and Lyon via the BT Sport app and video player.