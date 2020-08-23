WNBA’s No 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu won’t need surgery on sprained left ankle
New York Liberty rookie guard Sabrina Ionescu will not need surgery on her sprained left ankle.
This year’s No 1 WNBA draft pick sustained the Grade 3 sprain on July 31 in the side’s third game of the 2020 season against Atlanta Dream.
The team initially announced she would need surgery but after seeing an ankle and foot specialist it is not required.
The 22 year-old will now continue to rehab and the club have not announced when she will return.
New York Liberty currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and face top of the table Chicago Sky on August 26.
The WNBA’s 2020 season games are all being held at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.