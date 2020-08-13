WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx star Odyssey Sims to return to the court after giving birth in April
Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims is set to return to court for the 2020 WNBA season after giving birth to a son in April.
The 28 year-old will make her season debut this evening when her side faces Las Vegas Aces at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Sims was unsure if she would play the season as the coronavirus pandemic delayed it for two months, but the delay ended up working in her favour as she used the time off 'to get her body back’.
In what will be her seventh season in the WNBA she believes she’s in ‘good shape’.
Sims said: "It was really just, ‘How did I feel? Every day that I worked out and continued to get my body back, I was like, ‘I can do this’.
“Coming back from pregnancy is not the easiest, but I'm here and I'm ready to play. I think I'm in pretty good shape.”
Since giving birth to her son Jaiden she says she has never felt so much ‘joy’.
She added: "I'm a mom now. I have someone else to live for.
"He's brought a lot of joy, more than I've ever had.
“To me, this is a historic season. We're in the bubble. This is like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Years later, I'll have [this] to talk to my son about.”