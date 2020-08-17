WNBA star Diana Taurasi returns for Phoenix Mercury after suffering back injury
17:47pm, Mon 17 Aug 2020
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi has returned to the court after missing three games of the WNBA 2020 season due to a back injury.
The 38 year-old, who is playing her 16th WNBA season, sustained the injury on August 8 against Seattle Storm when she clashed with Breanna Stewart while driving the ball to the basket.
On her return she was part of the squad who lost to Dallas Wings 95-89 on Sunday, but she finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello said: "It's just good to see Diana back out there.
“I thought Diana was good. We hopefully can continue to build her up.”
The side will next face Los Angeles Sparks on August 22 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.