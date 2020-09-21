WNBA postpone Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx playoff game over coronavirus concerns
The WNBA have postponed Seattle Storm’s semi-final opener clash against Minnesota Lynx after inconclusive coronavirus test results.
Storm players have now had additional testing and are currently in isolation in the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida.
The announcement was made nearly 90 minutes before Game 1 was scheduled to start on Sunday night.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said: "We needed more testing and data.
“As soon as I talked to them they were concerned about health and safety and it wasn't about basketball at that point.
"This is the hardest part of COVID-19 of putting on live sports.
“Every day you are reset to zero. Keeping the bubble safe and making sure there is no community spread. The purpose of testing program and protocols is to pull anyone out before they are infectious.”
She remains hopeful that Game 1 can get underway on Tuesday.