Moriah Jefferson is set to have surgery on her left knee
By Alicia Turner
21:53pm, Tue 25 Aug 2020
Dallas Wings stars Moriah Jefferson and Isabelle Harrison are both out of the WNBA 2020 season due to injuries. 

Jefferson, the No 2 pick in the 2016 draft, is set to have surgery next month after suffering with a left knee injury. 

The 26 year-old guard has averaged 5.0 points and 2.1 assists during the season that is being played in Bradenton, Florida.

Harrison, 26, has also left the bubble due to a left ankle injury that is still being evaluated. 

The No 12 draft pick in 2015 has averaged 6.4 points and 4.6 rebounds during the season.

Dallas Wings currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference and will face the Las Vegas Aces on August 26.

