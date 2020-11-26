World Para Snow Sports Championships 2021 pushed back a year due to coronavirus
Next year’s World Para Snow Sports Championships in Norway have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first joint World Championships for Para-alpine skiing, Para-cross country, Para-biathlon and Para-snowboard were due to take place in Lillehammer in February 2021.
But they will now go ahead in early January in 2022, which will be the same year as the Beijing Winter Paralympics.
The World Championships will be the largest Para sport event in Norway since the Paralympic Winter Games in Lillehammer in 1994.
Around 750 participants from over 30 nations are set to be at the Championships.
President of the Norwegian Ski Association Erik Roste said: “We know how much the event means to many and we understand well the disappointment of having to wait a whole year, but the championships’ scope, duration and complexity cannot be accommodated under the current situation of the pandemic nationally and internationally.
“The risk of spreading infection among volunteers, competitors and in the local community does not make it justifiable to carry out the competition as planned.”
The delayed World Championships will still retain the name Lillehammer 2021.