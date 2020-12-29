World Cup giant slalom second run in Austria cancelled due to bad weather
12:22pm, Tue 29 Dec 2020
The second race at the World Cup giant slalom in Semmering, Austria has been cancelled due to strong winds.
World champion Petra Vlhova was leading with Italian star Marta Bassino in second, and American ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin in fourth.
However, according to the US Ski and Snowboard, the first-run results will not count.
The second and final runs were due to take place on Monday and is now scheduled for today at 2.15 GMT and 5.30 GMT in what is the last day of women’s racing in 2020.
Shiffrin, who is a three-time overall champion, won her first giant slalom since January earlier this month.