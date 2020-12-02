US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin to skip World Cup speed races in Switzerland
11:18am, Wed 02 Dec 2020
American star skier Mikaela Shiffrin is set to miss this weekend’s World Cup event in St. Moritz.
The 25 year-old missed training for speed events during the coronavirus pandemic and will therefore not take part in the two super-G races.
The three-time overall World Cup champion will instead prepare for the two giant slalom races on December 12-13 in France.
US Ski Team said in a statement: “Due to travel restrictions associated with COVID-19, opportunities for training speed this summer were non-existent for Americans.”
Shiffrin has not trained for downhill or Super-G since January.
In the season-opening slalom weekend last month, she finished in fifth place which is the first time in almost three years she has missed the podium.