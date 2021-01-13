US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin seals first slalom win in over a year
Mikaela Shiffrin won her first slalom World Cup event in over a year in Austria as she moves up to third on the all-time list.
The 25 year-old American sealed victory in a time of 1:47.92, as Austria's Katharina Liensberger finished in second and Wendy Holdener from Switzerland in third.
Shiffrin has now marked her 68th World Cup victory and sits behind Ingemar Stenmark and Lindsey Vonn on the all-time list.
After the race, Shiffrin said: "Some days I wake up, and the first thing I want to do is scream so loud that everybody in the world could hear.
"I’m trying to put that energy into the skiing because I don’t know where else to put it.
"Tonight, it was like I was able to release some of this feeling that just feels like this dark, terrible thing inside of my soul. … Every time I’m racing and figuring things out again, I’m letting some of that go."
She will next compete on the weekend in the giant slaloms in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.