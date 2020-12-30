Swiss ski racer Michelle Gisin wins first World Cup title in Austria
Michelle Gisin has earned her first Alpine Ski World Cup title in the slalom in Semmering, Austria.
The 27 year-old ended a streak of 28 slaloms that were won by either American Mikaela Shiffrin or by Slovak star Petra Vlhova dating back to January 2017.
Gisin now becomes the first Swiss skier to win a women’s slalom event in nearly 19 years.
She initially trailed Shiffrin by two-hundredths of a second in the first run, but then recorded the second-fastest time in the final to win the title.
Austria's Katharina Liensberger finished in second as Shiffrin took third place.
Gisin, who is a 2018 Olympic combined champion, said: "I broke the incredible run of two giants. It's a perfect day.”
Her victory comes exactly eight years since her World Cup debut at the same venue in Austria.
She added: “It's just amazing. My first victory exactly eight years after my first race in World Cup in exactly the same place. I can't even speak anymore. I'm so happy.”