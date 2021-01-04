Petra Vlhova wins World Cup slalom event as Mikaela Shiffrin misses 100th podium
13:49pm, Mon 04 Jan 2021
Petra Vlhova has won the World Cup slalom event in Zagreb, Croatia as four-time champion Mikaela Shiffrin finished in fourth place.
Vlhova, 25, beat Katharina Liensberger of Austria by five-hundredths of a second and Switzerland's Michelle Gisin, who won her first slalom World Cup win in Semmering last week, finished in third.
Vlhova from Slovakia said afterwards: "During my run, I thought, 'OK, the race is done.' But I found something inside, I pushed more and more and more until the finish.
"It's amazing and a really emotional victory."
Shiffrin will now have to wait for her 100th career World Cup podium.
The women’s World Cup continues next weekend with speed races in St Anton, Austria.