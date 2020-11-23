Petra Vlhova wins fifth straight World Cup slalom as Mikaela Shiffrin fails to make podium spot
10:12am, Mon 23 Nov 2020
Slovak alpine ski racer Petra Vlhova won her fifth straight World Cup slalom while Mikaela Shiffrin only finished in fifth in Finland.
Vlhova, 25, managed to hold off Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin by 0.31 seconds to seal overall victory in the season-opening slalom weekend.
“I felt really good before the race and I did two good runs,” Vlhova told FIS-Ski.
“I am so so happy that I can manage myself and put in all my power. At the end, it's two victories in two days so it's amazing.”
Shiffrin returned to competition for the first time in just under a year, and missed the podium for the first time in almost three years.
The next tournament will be held in Austria for the first Parallel competition of the new season on November 26.