By Alicia Turner
21:03pm, Mon 11 Jan 2021
Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami has topped the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup super-G standings after winning in Austria. 

The 29 year-old fought hard to finish the course 0.16 seconds ahead of Italy’s Marta Bassino, as her compatriot Corinne Suter finished in third. 

Gut-Behrami has now recorded 27 world cup wins with 13 of those victories in the Super-G. 

She said: "Super-G was always the key to find the easiness again.

“I need confidence and I need to have the instincts when I’m skiing, and super-G is exactly that.”

The next Alpine Ski World Cup on the calendar is the slalom in Austria on Tuesday. 

