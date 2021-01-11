Lara Gut-Behrami wins first World Cup race of the season in super-G in Austria
21:03pm, Mon 11 Jan 2021
Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami has topped the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup super-G standings after winning in Austria.
The 29 year-old fought hard to finish the course 0.16 seconds ahead of Italy’s Marta Bassino, as her compatriot Corinne Suter finished in third.
Gut-Behrami has now recorded 27 world cup wins with 13 of those victories in the Super-G.
She said: "Super-G was always the key to find the easiness again.
“I need confidence and I need to have the instincts when I’m skiing, and super-G is exactly that.”
The next Alpine Ski World Cup on the calendar is the slalom in Austria on Tuesday.