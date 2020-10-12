Mikaela Shiffrin to miss season opener of Alpine skiing World Cup following back injury
American star skier Mikaela Shiffrin is set to miss the start of the Alpine skiing World Cup season due to a back injury.
It will be the first time since 2011 that the 25 year-old will sit out of the giant slalom in Soelden, Austria next week.
Shiffrin, who made the podium in Soelden five of the last six years, wrote on Twitter: "As most of you probably know the @fisalpine World Cup opener at @soeldencom is just over one week from today. (mark your calendars!)... but much to my disappointment, I will not be able to start this year.
"After tweaking my back skiing I have been advised to sit Soelden out to let my back heal so I can race the rest of the season. Having started in Soelden for the last eight years straight, this feels...really frustrating and strange (for lack of better words).
“Luckily, this injury will heal I will be back in the start soon... (and I can’t wait).”
The two-time Olympic champion and three-time World Cup overall champion last raced in January.