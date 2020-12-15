American skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins first World Cup race after an emotional year

<p>Mikaela Shiffrin (centre) sealed her 67th World Cup victory</p>

American star skier Mikaela Shiffrin has won her first World Cup race in a tough year which saw the death of her father in February.

The 25 year-old earned her 67th World Cup victory in Courchevel, France, and is now tied for third on the all-time list alongside Austria's Marcel Hirscher.

In the giant slalom, she finished 0.82 seconds ahead of Italy’s Federica Brignone as France’s Tessa Worley finished in third. 

Afterwards, Shiffrin said: "After everything, it’s hard to believe that I could get back to this point.

“I’m really excited, but it’s also pretty sad because … I guess that’s obvious. So I guess we say bittersweet.”

Last month, the star missed the podium for the first time in almost three years after finishing fifth at the season-opening slalom weekend, which marked her first competition since the start of the year.

She is set to miss the super-G races next weekend in Val d’Isere and her next competition will likely be on December 28 in Semmering, Austria.

 

