When Tottenham confirmed the signing of two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan last month, fans of the North London club could not wait to see her debut in a Spurs shirt.

But, as she continues her return to fitness after giving birth back in May, Lilywhites supporters are being forced to wait for her first match in England.

Morgan is returning to football after a year off following the birth of her first child - (Copyright Twitter: @SpursWomen)

The 31 year-old is not expected to feature in the League Cup match against London City on Wednesday, meaning this weekend’s fixtures will mark one month since she joined Spurs, and yet still we await her first appearance.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s game against Manchester City on Sunday, she took to Twitter and said: "The hardest part about coming back after pregnancy is being patient with myself.

"I can't wait to get on the pitch with my team, but that will have to wait until I'm 100% fit. 2nd week of team training down, and I'm feeling fitter & faster every day."

So, when could Morgan make her debut?

If we are assuming the mid-week match against London City will still be too early for Morgan to get back her match sharpness, she could make her debut at home to Manchester United this Saturday.

If not, the following weekend sees Spurs travel to North London rivals Arsenal in what would be a special match for the US goalscorer and her new fans.

But if both of those prove to be too early for the American, her first game will likely come two weeks later at home to Reading on Sunday, November 8.

How many WSL matches could she play in before she returns to the US?

Morgan’s deal with Tottenham expires in December, meaning there are just seven WSL games she can play in before she potentially heads back to the US.

However, Spurs do have an option to extend the deal through the end of the 2020–21 FA WSL season in May 2021, a clause you imagine they will enact if she is unable to play in the coming weeks.