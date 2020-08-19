Wales international Jess Fishlock signs for Reading on loan from NWSL side OL Reign
Wales international Jess Fishlock has signed for Women’s Super League club Reading on loan.
The 33 year-old midfielder, who is Wales’ most-capped player with 113 caps, will join from National Women’s Soccer League side OL Reign.
The star has been sidelined for 13 months following an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but managed to appear for Reign during the Challenge Cup last month.
On her signing, she said: "I am super excited to be joining Reading on loan.
"It's nice to be home and I am thankful for the opportunity.
“I can't wait to get started and I'm really looking forward to helping Reading push on to another level.”
Fishlock has previously spent time with W-League side Melbourne City and Lyon during the 2018/19 season in the Division 1 Féminine.
Her first game with her new club is likely to be when they take on Arsenal in the opening weekend of the 2020/21 WSL season on September 6.
Royals manager Kelly Chambers added: "Jess is a world class player that has a wealth of experience at the very top level of the women's game.
“Not only does Jess have incredible experience behind her, she also possesses a fantastic understanding of the game that will only help the players around her on the pitch and our team to progress.”
Fishlock is also set to be part of the team in Wales’ Euro 2021 qualifiers which resumes on September 22 when the side will take on Norway in Oslo.