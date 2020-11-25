W Series champion Jamie Chadwick set to compete in Extreme E with Veloce
Jamie Chadwick is set to make her competitive off-road racing debut for Veloce Racing in the inaugural Extreme E season next year.
The 22 year-old Brit, who won last year's new all-female W series, is the first driver to be announced for Veloce.
The new climate-aware series will feature a male and female driver for each of the ten teams who compete in five different locations around the world in an electric-SUV.
Chadwick, who is also a Williams Formula 1 team development driver, said: "I am proud to be driving for Veloce Racing in such a revolutionary championship as Extreme E.
"I have been involved with Veloce for a very long time and they are like a family to me, so I am incredibly honoured to be their female driver for what is such an exciting and important race series."
The motorsport series is also set to promote ‘gender equality’ in what is ‘a male-dominated sport’.
“It's exciting for me because it gives me this opportunity - it's the same for everyone, 100% fair,” she told BBC Sport.
“It's such a male-dominated sport. There are so few females, that you have to take that responsibility [of being a female role model]. But I'm always just focused on doing the best job I can possibly do.”
The first race weekend will take place on March 20-21 next year in Saudi Arabia.