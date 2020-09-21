Adelaide United have re-signed trio Emily Condon, Dylan Holmes and Isabel Hodgson ahead of the 2020/21 W-League season.

Condon, 22, signed for the side in 2013 and has since made 60 appearances.

The midfielder spent the offseason with Women’s National Premier League club Salisbury Inter.

On her one-year extension deal, she said: "I’m very happy to re-sign with the Reds.

“Our team has been getting stronger every year and it’s exciting to have Adrian (Stenta) leading us into the new season.”

Adelaide United head coach Stenta added: "Emily’s one of the most experienced players in the team.

“Her adaptability in being able to be deployed in multiple positions means it provides us with more options from a tactical standpoint.”

Meanwhile Holmes, who featured in all 12 games during last season, has also put pen to paper.

The 23 year-old midfielder revealed that she has her sights set on making the ‘final’ this year.

She said: "I’m so excited to re-sign with Adelaide United and I can’t wait for the season to start.

“As a group, we really want to make finals this year, but, personally, I hope I can be as consistent with my performances as possible and do my absolute best for the group every week.”

Stenta added: "Dylan has been an integral player in the team for the last two seasons, featuring in every available match.

“Her ability to retain possession and ignite attacks from midfield are just some her strongest attributes.”

United have also signed Hodgson who returns for a second successive season with the side.

The 24 year-old winger made 33 appearances last season and is hoping the squad can continue to develop.

On her signing, she said: "I’m looking forward to another year with this group of girls and seeing how we can continue developing as a group because we’ve made a lot of positive strides forward in recent years.

“This season I want to play a lot of games and do my part for the team in achieving our goal of finally making finals.”

Stenta said: “Isabel has proved to be a useful option in the attacking third of the pitch and we’re delighted to have secured her signature.”

A date has not yet been set for the W-League 2020/21 season to begin.