Marianne Vos outsprinted British rider Hannah Barnes to claim her third victory on stage six of this year’s Giro Rosa.

The 32-year-old Dutch sensation had already triumphed in two of the previous three days and proved the strongest once more on Wednesday as she crossed the line ahead of Barnes in second and Lotte Kopecky.

Russian Maria Novolodskaya, 21, attacked with 10 kilometres to go but crashed 3km from the finish to end any hopes of a solo win.

The victory was Vos’ 28th career stage win at the Giro Rosa and the three-time world champion now looks set to secure the points jersey as she holds a 15-point lead in the competition.

Meanwhile, race leader Annemiek van Vleuten was thrilled at the job her team did to allow her to defend the jersey for another day.

"I was happy that CCC-Liv was driving it on the climbs to drop some of the sprinters, which means that for me it's easier and less hectic in the final," Van Vleuten told Cycling News after the race.

"For us the goal was to get myself safe to the finish and it's nice if some sprinters are dropped because it's less hectic."

Van Vleuten’s lead was cut by four seconds but she still holds an advantage of one minute and 52 seconds over Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

Fellow Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen is still 2:03 down on her compatriot, with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig a further minute adrift.

There are now two hilly days racing before the mountainous finale on Saturday.