England Netball have announced the Vitality Netball Superleague will begin in February 2021.

The news comes after the governing body announced on Tuesday that netball at grassroots level can return.

The Superleague was set to schedule a competition in the autumn, but after a discussion between stakeholders and franchises, it was deemed ‘unfeasible’.

It comes after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams will be given just over two months to form their squads as the signing window is now open, closing at 5pm on October 30.

The league will also be welcoming a new team, Leeds Rhinos.

Vitality Netball Superleague and Competitions Director at England Netball Ian Holloway said: "Despite the disappointment we all faced when the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic, we're now really excited to see what the 2021 season has in store for us.

"The signing window will be a fantastic opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of what they can expect, and with competition getting fiercer each year, we're itching to see how each club's squads will look before the VNSL returns.

“Not only will the public get to see some fan favourites on court again next year, but we'll also have a new team in Leeds Rhinos Netball to get behind and we're looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table. There's so much to look forward to and the signing window is just the start.”

Manchester Thunder are the reigning champions and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.