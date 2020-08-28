Visa have announced they are making a €50,000 donation at the UEFA Women’s Champions League final on August 30.

VfL Wolfsburg are set to take on Lyon for the title in San Sebastián and the winner of the Player of the Match Award will choose where the donation will go from one of the 245 humanitarian and development projects which are supported by UEFA’s Foundation for Children.

This will mark the second year in a row where Visa have celebrated individual excellence in women’s football.

The foundation ‘uses football as a springboard to empower and improve the prospects of children around the world, through setting up a number of educational projects to give children a safe place to learn and play.’

Head of Marketing at Visa Europe Adrian Farina said: "There has never been a more important time to stand alongside women footballers, and throughout this year we have continued to strengthen our ongoing commitment to supporting the women’s game at all levels.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve already achieved through our partnership with UEFA Women’s Football and thanks to the support of the UEFA Foundation for Children, we look forward to continuing this by directly supporting those using football for good.”

UEFA’s chief of women’s football Nadine Kessler described the opportunity as a ‘potentially life-changing gesture’.

She added: “Football has the power to initiate positive change, by giving girls confidence, resilience and important life skills. This is why I am so delighted that through the UEFA Foundation for Children, this final will have a lasting legacy in helping to improve the lives of youngsters.”

German side VfL Wolfsburg last won a Champions League final in 2013 and 2014 while French team Lyon will be chasing their seventh title.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League final is due to take place on August 30 at 7pm BST at the Anoeta Stadium.