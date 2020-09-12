US World Cup winner Alex Morgan signs for Tottenham Hotspur
Two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan is heading for Spurs in a huge coup for the north London club and the Women's Super League.
Morgan, 31, is expected to sign on a short-term deal until the end of the year, in a move that would see her in action for the first time since the birth of daughter Charlie in May.
Morgan, who plays for National Women’s Soccer League side Orlando Pride, will join up with two familiar faces - team-mates Shelina Zadorsky and Alanna Kennedy who have already agreed loan deals with Spurs.
She is set to become the fifth member of last year’s world cup winning squad to join a WSL side this summer.
Morgan, the two-time world cup winner, has earned 169 caps for her national side and has scored 107 goals.
At last year’s world cup in France she scored six and won the silver boot.
This will not be the first time she has played in Europe after she went on loan to Lyon in 2017 where she won the Champions League.
She was also part of the national squad who won the 2016 and 2018 SheBelieves Cup.