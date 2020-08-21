World Cup Champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin has said it’s a ‘bummer’ after the International Ski Federation announced the cancellation of the North American loop on the World Cup ski circuit.

Killington, Vermont, Lake Louise and Alberta will not host any of the events of the women’s World Cup due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead the 2020 circuit will remain in Europe during that period in late November.

According to the International Ski Federation (FIS) all the venues are slated to be back on the calendar ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Shiffrin, 25, said on Twitter: "It had been special to race in Killington the last few years … I think for the entire World Cup women’s circuit.

“So, this is a bummer, however — it’s going to feel so incredible next year to race in Killington, to have some sense of normality, and to get back to all of the things we love to do.

"There’s a lot to do now, so that we can get to that point. We are so happy and lucky to be able to ski race this year at all.”

In the adapted calendar a downhill event will be incorporated into the traditional weekend in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on December 5-7.

FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis said: "The North American races are always a very special two weeks for the entire FIS World Cup tour and we are very disappointed that we could not find a way to have them on this year's Alpine calendar.

“But if there is a silver lining, it is seeing how all of our stakeholders involved with the FIS World Cup are working together.”