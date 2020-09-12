Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka go head-to-head in Saturday’s US Open women’s singles final at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka, 22, will be fighting for her second US Open title after she beat 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams in 2018.

The world No 9 booked her ticket to the final after she beat American Jennifer Brady in a tough match which ended 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 6-3.

Osaka said ahead of the final: “Mentally I feel stronger, and I feel fitter now. I feel like I’ve definitely been getting more confident in myself. I feel like all these matches apply to each other, and once it gets to a third set, as long as I stay calm, the outcome could go in my favour.”

Williams was looking to seal her 24th grand slam title to match Margaret Court’s all-time record, but world No 27 Azarenka ran out winner 1-6 6-3 6-3.

The 31 year-old will now play her first major final since losing to Williams at the 2013 US Open.

Osaka and Azarenka were set to face each other for a fourth time in the WTA’s Western & Southern Open final two weeks ago, but Osaka pulled out after suffering from a hamstring injury.

Azarenka said: "She's super powerful, so I'll have to stay strong and have fun. Playing a final is a blessing and a great opportunity, so I'll take all the fun out of it.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this evening’s clash.

The US Open is being played behind-closed-doors for first time - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

What time does it start?

The players will make their way onto the court at 4pm (local time in New York) which is 9pm GMT for UK viewers.

What channel is it on?

Tennis fans will be able to watch the match live on Amazon Prime.

New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial which will give you access to the event.

However once the trial period ends Amazon Prime will then cost £7.99 per month.