US golfer Stacy Lewis wins first LPGA title in three years at Ladies Scottish Open
US golf star Stacy Lewis has claimed victory for the first time since 2017 at the LPGA Ladies Scottish Open.
The 35 year-old hit a one-over 72 at the Renaissance Club to end the tournament on five under.
She started Sunday in good form and birdied the first extra play-off hole which wasn’t matched by her competitors Azahara Munoz, Cheyenne Knight and Emily Kristine Pedersen.
It will mark her 13th LPGA title and the first since the 2017 Cambia Portland Classic, and also since she gave birth to her daughter Chesnee in October 2018.
Afterwards the former world No 1 said: "On this golf course, you're going to hit good shots and they are just not going to end up where you want them to. That's links golf. That's this type of golf.
“The patience was tested today. There were moments there on the back nine where I wanted to go at pins but knew I couldn't. So I really just tried to wait for my opportunity and just kept hanging in there.”
She will look to maintain her form at the Women’s British Open that is due to begin on August 20 at the Royal Troon Old Course.