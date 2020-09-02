US golf star Austin Ernst seals second LPGA Tour title at the NW Arkansas Championship

By Alicia Turner
9:42am, Wed 02 Sep 2020
Austin Ernst has secured her second LPGA Tour title at the NW Arkansas Championship.

The 28-year-old American closed with an 8 under 63 for a two-stroke victory over Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist.

While Angela Stanford and Nelly Korda finished four strokes back in third at the Pinnacle Country Club.

Ernst, who last won a title at the 2014 Portland Classic, said: "I knew I needed a really low score.

“I kind of thought at the beginning of the week that 20-under would win and I think that's what I got to. I just knew I needed to attack and make a lot of birdies coming in.

“I have worked really hard. I think this break was fantastic for me. Helped get my confidence back. I had a rough year last year. I played so well in 2018, and, man, just feels so good right now.”

The next event on the LPGA Tour calendar is the ANA Inspiration, a women’s major, that is due to take place on September 10-13 at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

