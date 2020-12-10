Rachael Ostovich released by UFC following three consecutive losses
10:07am, Thu 10 Dec 2020
Flyweight Rachael Ostovich has been released by the UFC after suffering three consecutive losses.
The 29 year-old from Hawaii signed for the promotion in 2017 after impressing during a stint on ‘The Ultimate Fighter 26’.
Her release comes after UFC president Dana White revealed plans to cut 60 fighters from their roster before the end of the year.
Sources told MMA Junkie that Ostovich has been released, although the UFC are yet to confirm the news.
Ostovich most recently lost to Gina Mazany last month via knockout and has also suffered defeats to Paige VanZant and Montana De La Rosa, both by submission.
Earlier this year, Ostovich tested positive for using a tainted supplement and was given an eight-month suspension.