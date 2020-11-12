Maycee Barber to fight Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night in February 2021
21:04pm, Thu 12 Nov 2020
UFC women's flyweight contender Maycee Barber is set to return to the Octagon next year against Alexa Grasso at a UFC Fight Night event.
The bout will take place on February 13 next year in Nevada, according to La Afición.
Barber, 22, last fought in January at UFC 246 where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Roxanne Modafferi.
During the fight Barber also tore her anterior cruciate ligament and has not been able to compete since.
Mexican fighter Grasso will be coming off the back of a victory against Ji Yeon Kim during her flyweight debut in August.