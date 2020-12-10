Marina Rodriguez set to face Amanda Ribas at UFC 257 following Michelle Waterson’s withdrawal
10:26am, Thu 10 Dec 2020
Marina Rodriguez is set to fight Amanda Ribas at UFC 257 next year after former Invicta FC champion Michelle Waterson was forced to withdraw.
The upcoming fight is scheduled for January 23, but the location has not yet been announced.
Waterson’s withdrawal was first reported by MMA Fighting, but details surrounding the situation have not been made public.
Brazilian Ribas, 27, will now look to continue her four-fight winning streak in UFC by facing Rodriguez, according to MMA Junkie.
Ribas has previously beaten the likes of Paige VanZant and Mackenzie Dern during her time with the promotion.
Compatriot Rodriguez, 33, will enter the fight off the back of a loss to Carla Esparza in the summer.