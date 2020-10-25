Liana Jojua pulled out of UFC 254 match against Miranda Maverick due to horror nose injury
Liana Jojua has showed off her horror nose injury following her brutal loss to Miranda Maverick in UFC 254.
The flyweight pair had only fought for five minutes in the first round before the fight was halted for the doctor to access Jojua’s nose.
It comes after Maverick, 23, landed an elbow and as a result Jojua’s nose was split open.
Jojua, 25, was deemed unable to carry on as Maverick was handed a technical knockout win in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.
Jojua wrote: “Unfortunately, this also happens. I wanted to fight on, but I was not given the opportunity to do it.”
UFC president Dana White confirmed afterwards that Jojua had not suffered a broken nose but that she had stitches.
Maverick signed for the promotion in the summer and came off the back of wins over Pearl Gonzalez and DeAnna Bennett during her Invicta FC run.