Karol Rosa hospitalised due to weight cutting meaning her UFC bout against Sijara Eubanks won’t go ahead
13:49pm, Sat 05 Sep 2020
UFC fighter Karol Rosa has been hospitalised due to cutting her weight and so her bout against Sijara Eubanks won’t go ahead this weekend.
Rosa’s withdrawal, originally reported by Combate, came as she felt ill on Thursday and was later taken to hospital.
Eubanks will now fight face Julia Avila in UFC Vegas 10 on September 12.
Eubanks ended her two-fight losing streak against Sarah Moras in May, while Avila is on a four-bout winning streak with her last fight being a 22-second knock-out against Gina Mazany in June.
Avila was supposed to fight Nicco Montano next week but she and her coach withdrew after testing positive for the coronavirus.