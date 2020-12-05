Isabella Mir, daughter of former UFC legend Frank Mir, books second MMA fight
15:48pm, Sat 05 Dec 2020
Isabella Mir is set to return to action next week at the iKon Fighting Federation 4 against Alma Cespedes in the women’s featherweight.
Mir, who is the daughter of former UFC star Frank Mir, made her MMA debut in October at iKon Fighting Federation 2, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Danielle Wynn.
Mir will now return to the international stage for a second time on December 11 at the Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Mexico, sources told MMA Junkie.
Cespedes has lost both of her career fights and has not competed since October 2019.