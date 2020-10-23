Irene Aldana reveals she fought in UFC bout against Holly Holm with broken foot
Irene Aldana has revealed she fought with a broken foot when she lost to Holly Holm in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4 earlier this month.
The 32 year-old broke her foot two days before the event and is set to undergo surgery on Monday, and will be out of training for around a month and a half.
Aldana said: "It’s broken. I have a broken bone and it’s definitely going to need surgery.
"I will be getting it on Monday. It seems it’s a very simple surgery. I’ll need around a month-and-a-half or a month to be able to return to training, then like another month or two to be able to be return to a normal training camp.
"But everything is OK. It’s unfortunate that it required surgery, but it’s part of the sport.”
The star has admitted that her injury might of had something to do with her performance when she suffered a unanimous decision.
"It was something that affected me, she told Hablemos MMA EXTRA.
"I couldn’t move well, I couldn’t execute the game plan how I had it planned.
"Maybe I would’ve still lost, but maybe I would’ve had a better performance or maybe I would’ve had a better shot at winning the fight. We’ll never know.
“But my foot started failing me in the fight, and it wasn’t responding. I panicked, and I stopped thinking on what I was supposed to do.”