Holly Holm beats Irene Aldana by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 4
11:22am, Sun 04 Oct 2020
Holly Holm sealed victory over Irene Aldana in what was a flawless performance at UFC Fight Night 4.
Holm, 38, won the bantamweight bout via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45) in the main event in Abu Dhabi.
The former division champion dominated from the off and added to her winning streak after she beat Raquel Pennington earlier this year.
Afterwards Holm said: "When I came over to MMA, I didn't come to be a boxer in an MMA cage, in an Octagon.
"I came to be a mixed martial artist. And it has taken time. ... I'm still very green and learning. I just want to put it all together.
"There's this whole new kind of excitement coming through, a lot of new talent.
“They think this is their stepping stone. And I'm not gonna be that.”