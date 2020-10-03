Holly Holm and Irene Aldana make weight ahead of UFC Fight Night 4
17:45pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
UFC star Holly Holm is set to headline the bantamweight fight this weekend against Irene Aldana.
Both fighters made weight, each at 136 pounds, ahead of the UFC Fight Night main event on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
Holm, 38, who is the former division champion, is fresh off the back of her win against Raquel Pennington at UFC 246 earlier this year.
Aldana, 32, is set to become the first Mexican-born woman to headline a UFC event.
If the star wins this fight, she could end up facing reigning champion Amanda Nunes for a shot at the title.
UFC Fight Island 4 will begin on October 4 at 1.30am UK time.