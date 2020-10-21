UFC boss Dana White says ex-fighter Laura Sanko could become the company’s first female commentator.

The 38 year-old, who had an amateur MMA career and then fought once as a professional in 2013, currently works as a reporter for ESPN’s UFC shows.

Sanko is currently on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for UFC 254 - (Copyright Instagram: @Laura_Sanko)

And when questioned on whether she has what it takes to become a commentator alongside the likes of Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, White could not have been more complementary of her talent.

"The reason you think so highly of her, is because so do we. That's why she's here," he told Yahoo! Sports.

"You just can't throw somebody in that position, there is a process. All these fighters that end up in all these different positions on camera, we fly them out, we see if they have the potential.

"We actually go through a series of tests before they're put anywhere.

"When Laura is ready, she'll be there."

Sanko is in Abu Dhabi at the moment for UFC 254 where Justin Gaethje is challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Title.

She has said she would be thrilled to become a UFC commentator.

"I would love that. That is definitely a goal," she told MMA Junkie. "I don’t think it’s one that’s necessarily going to happen anytime soon, but it’s one I’m working toward and I hope one day to make that come to fruition. It’s tough, though.

"The hurdles that are in my way are not necessarily one people would assume, like, ‘Oh, they don’t want a woman’. That’s not the case."