Cris Cyborg calls for re-match against UFC’s two-time champion Amanda Nunes
Cris Cyborg has revealed she is eager to fight Amanda Nunes again following her loss to the UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion in 2018.
The 35 year-old was knocked out in the first round by Brazilian Nunes in 51 seconds at UFC 232.
But the star, who is signed with Bellator, is keen to go head-to-head with Nunes in the future if their promoters can put a deal together.
“Let's make this fight happen. Ya know? I don't have opportunity to do the rematch before. But, for sure in the future, if Dana White would like to do, I'd like to do,” she told TMZ.
“Let's wait and see what's gonna happen. We're open for that. Just the other side has to agree.”
Cyborg will first have her sights set on her match against Arlene Blencowe in Bellator 249 on October 15.