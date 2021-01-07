Bethe Correia pulls out of UFC Fight Island 7 after undergoing surgery
Bethe Correia has been forced to withdraw from her bantamweight clash against Wu Yanan at UFC Fight Island 7 on January 16.
The 37 year-old Brazilian had to undergo surgery to remove her appendix, and the promotion have not yet confirmed if Yanan will face a new opponent.
Correia, who signed for UFC in 2013, has said her ‘retirement fight’ will be ‘postponed’.
She wrote on Instagram: "God always knows what is best for us ...I was training so hard for this fight however in the middle of the night I started to feel an unbearable pain.
"I was admitted to the hospital and I was diagnosed with appendicitis. The doctors advised me and my family that it was a severe case and that I would require an emergency surgery .I want to thank the UFC and Dana White for all the support over the years.
“My last dance and my retirement fight will have to be postponed for a little while, I cannot wait to put on amazing performance for you guys.”