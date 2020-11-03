Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson could go head-to-head at UFC 257
9:57am, Tue 03 Nov 2020
Amanda Ribas is set to fight Michelle Waterson in the strawweight at UFC 257 in January 2021.
The stars have agreed to fight one another, but the event does not yet have a location, according to ESPN.
The pay-per-view event is the first on the company’s 2021 calendar.
Ribas, 27, is undefeated since signing for the promotion last year and has beaten stars Emily Whitmire, Mackenzie Dern, Randa Markos and Paige VanZant.
Waterson, 34, has a 6-4 record in the UFC since 2015 and was named the Invicta FC champion in 2013.