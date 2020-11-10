Amanda Nunes pulls out of UFC 256 featherweight fight against Megan Anderson

By Alicia Turner
11:59am, Tue 10 Nov 2020
UFC star Amanda Nunes has withdrawn from her featherweight title defence against Megan Anderson at next month’s UFC 256.

The 32 year-old two-weight UFC champion has pulled out for ‘undisclosed reasons,' according to multiple sources.

She was scheduled to defend her 145-pound title against Anderson on December 12 in Las Vegas.

Anderson, who has come off the back of a two-fight winning streak, wrote on Twitter: "Wishing Amanda a speedy recovery. UFC are rescheduling the bout for a date early next year.

“The goal remains the same . We'll be ready.”

UFC have not confirmed the cancellation or a new main event.

Nunes last competed in June when she beat Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision. The star has not lost a fight since September 2014. 

