Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson’s featherweight UFC 256 fight rebooked for March
9:14am, Wed 23 Dec 2020
Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson’s UFC 256 featherweight fight has been rescheduled for March 6.
The 145-pound championship bout was due to take place on December 12, but Nunes pulled out due to health issues.
Nunes, 32, who is a two-division UFC champion, will now look to defend her title, according to UFC officials.
UFC are yet to confirm the news and a date and location has not been formally announced.
Former Invicta FC featherweight champion Anderson last fought in March where she won against Norma Dumont.