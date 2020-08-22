UFC star Amanda Nunes set to defend featherweight title against Megan Anderson at UFC 256
15:33pm, Sat 22 Aug 2020
Two-division champion Amanda Nunes is set to defend her featherweight title against Megan Anderson at UFC 256 on December 12.
The location will be announced later in the year, MMA Fighting and ESPN report.
Nunes, 32, successfully defended her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 in June via unanimous decision.
She became the first fighter to defend UFC titles in two separate divisions and afterwards said she was contemplating retirement.
Since September 2014 she is on an 11-fight winning streak and has defended her bantamweight title five consecutive times, while Anderson, 30, is on a two-fight winning streak.